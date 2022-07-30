West African Health Organization: Dr. Yves Mongbo from Benin Republic is the new Director General

Vues : 2

Dr. Yves Mongbo, new Director General of WAHO

A Public health specialist, Dr. Mèdessi Yves Armand Mongbo has just hoisted Benin to the head of the West African Health Organization (WAHO). He is appointed as Director General to lead the destiny of the said organization for the next four years.

What to remember: The newly appointed Director General of the West African Health Organization (WAHO), Dr. Mèdessi Yves Armand Mongbo came first after a shrewd assessment process of all the candidates for this position. He convinced the jury on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Abuja, and got the prestigious regional post of WAHO DG thanks to his track record.

Who is Dr. Yves Mongbo ? Dr. Yves Mongbo is a Public Health Specialist and a Vaccinologist with over 27 years of medical experience. Before joining the West African Health Organization (WAHO) in 2009, he spent about 15 years in his country Benin at different levels of the health system. His meteoric rise within the organization is the result of hard and well-done work. His 13 years at WAHO made it possible for him to have an in-depth knowledge of the institution, of its mandate and the major health challenges in our region. He has greatly contributed to the achievement of the objectives of the Institution and ECOWAS. In his country, Benin, he has received much recognition for his contribution to the national health system. Dr. Yves Mongbo is the initiator of free cesarean section in Benin. At the West African Health Organization (WAHO), Dr. Mongbo works in the Health Care Department where he was first in charge of Child Health (for 6 years), then Adolescent, Youth and Elderly Health for the following four (4) years, and Mother and Newborn Health for the last three (3) years. He has contributed substantially to the realization of the vision, mission and objectives of WAHO and ECOWAS. All the years spent within the institution have enabled him to have a perfect knowledge of its mandate, objectives, and comparative advantages and to understand the immeasurable value of this powerful instrument of regional integration. He also has a perfect knowledge of health issues at the regional and global levels.

Between the lines: Although we live in a vulnerable, uncertain and changing world, Dr. Mongbo has a deep understanding of the major challenges and priorities of the institution. These include the fight against epidemics, communicable and non-communicable diseases, reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child, adolescent, and elderly health (health throughout the life cycle), drugs and vaccines, Universal Health Coverage, Health Systems Strengthening, and building WAHO’s leadership, governance and institutional capacity. He has the technical capacity and an outstanding leadership to address current and future health challenges through innovative strategic partnerships. Before joining WAHO, Dr. Mongbo held many positions including that of Chief Medical Officer of a Sub-Prefecture, Chief Medical Officer of the Internal Medicine Department in a Health District Hospital, Chief Medical Officer of a Health District, and Head of the Family Health Department. He holds a post-graduate Inter-University Diploma (DIU) in the Organization and Management of Public Vaccine Prevention Systems in Developing Countries (EPIVAC / Vaccinology).

He obtained his Baccalaureate in Sciences (D) in 1987 at Lycée Houffon in Abomey. He obtained his State Doctorate in Medicine in 1995 at the Leningrad State Academy of Medicine. His Master of Public Health (MPH) degree was defended on the theme: “Study of the influence of a mutual health organization on the use of health services and on the coverage of curative care needs: the case of the Biro mutual health organization in the Nikki sub-prefecture of Benin”, at the Regional Institute of Public Health (IRSP)/UNB-WHO Republic of Benin in 2001. Member of the African Sub-Regional COVID-19 vaccine Readiness and Delivery Teams (SACREDT). Dr. Mongbo has also been President of the WAHO staff Association (WAWA) for a two-year term (2016- 2018). He has participated in regional and international events on maternal and child health, including the Regional Economic Communities Consultation on the Ten-Year Evaluation Report of the Campaign to Accelerate Reduction of Maternal Mortality in Africa (CARMMA). He also contributed to the development of the Regional Guide for Basic Education in Integrated Management of Childhood Illness (IMCI) in health workers’ training institutions in ECOWAS countries.

Regarding his mission: He will have the daunting task to lead initiatives towards the provision of the highest level of health care services to the populations of the sub-region on the basis of harmonization of member states’ policies, pooling of resources and cooperation between Member States and third countries. This will be done with the aim of collectively and strategically finding solutions to the health problems of the subregion. In line with the ECOWAS 20-50 vision, the new WAHO Director General must use all his prerogatives to implement high impact activities and programs.

As for WAHO : The overall objective of the Institution is to contribute alongside the other Community institutions to the realization of the ideal of achieving a West African Economic and Monetary Union in accordance with Article 3 of the Revised ECOWAS Treaty.

Alban Tchalla