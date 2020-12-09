Communiqué de Presse

Jean Francis Zinsou et Colette Zinsou-Fatimabay : Nous vous notifions par la présente que vous êtes assignés en tant que défendeurs dans un procès intenté par le demandeur Manasay Hardy Ravelombonjy devant le Tribunal américain (« District Court ») du district sud de l’Etat de New York (États-Unis). L’affaire, qui est confiée au juge Edgardo Ramos, est la suivante : DOE V. ZINSOU ET AL (alternativement dénommé RAVELOMBONJY V. ZINSOU ET AL), numéro de dossier 1:19 Civ. 07025-ER. En août 2019, M. Ravelombonjy a déposé une plainte amendée contre vous (« Amended Complaint »), réclamant des dommages-intérêts et alléguant que vous avez violé la loi américaine portant sur les normes de travail équitable (« Fair Labor Standards Act »), ainsi que le droit du travail de New York et la common law de New York. Dans les 21 jours suivant cette publication (sans compter le jour de la publication), vous devez signifier au demandeur une réponse à la plainte amendée ou une requête en application du chapitre 12 des règles fédérales de procédure civile (« Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure »). La réponse ou la requête doivent être signifiées au demandeur ou à son avocat. En l’absence de réplique de votre part, un jugement par défaut sera rendu contre vous, se prononçant sur les demandes contenues dans la plainte amendée. Vous devez également déposer votre réponse ou votre requête auprès du Tribunal. Bien à vous, Noah Leibowitz, Dechert LLP, Three Bryant Park, 1095 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, USA, Téléphone : +1(212)-698-3500

Press release

Jean Francis Zinsou and Colette Zinsou-Fatimabay: You are hereby notified that you have been named as Defendants in a lawsuit filed by Plaintiff Manasay Hardy Ravelombonjy in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York in the United States. The case, which is before Judge Edgardo Ramos, is: DOE V. ZINSOU ET AL (alternatively named RAVELOMBONJY V. ZINSOU ET AL), case no. 1:19 Civ. 07025-ER. In August 2019, Mr. Ravelombonjy filed the Amended Complaint against you seeking money damages and alleging you violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, New York Labor Law and New York common law. Within 21 days after this publication (not counting the day of the publication) you must serve on the Plaintiff an answer to the Amended Complaint or a motion under Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. The answer or motion must be served on the plaintiff or plaintiff’s attorney. If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Amended Complaint. You must also file your answer or motion with the court. Respectfully, Noah Leibowitz, Dechert LLP, Three Bryant Park, 1095 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, USA, Phone : +1(212)-698-3500